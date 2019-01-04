KENNEWICK, WA - Hands In for Hands On is an all volunteer organization of working parents who want a children's museum and started the organization with the goal of bringing one to the community.

The non-profit organization has already brought several different exhibits to the Tri-Cities throughout the years to show just how much a permanent museum would be beneficial.

Currently the organization is on their third and so far biggest exhibit, called Trivial Pursuit a 50 State Adventure where you can travel across the United States in one afternoon.

This exhibit was shipped from the Betty Brinn Children's Museum in Milwaukee, it is a 3,000 square foot exhibit with over 70 interactive's for the entire family to enjoy.

"It's not just about the facts that you remember it's about the skill building inquiry, discovery and self confidence building that happens through play at an exhibit like this," says Maria Kelly, a volunteer and board member of Hands In for Hands On.

The exhibit costs $50,000 to bring to the Tri-Cities. The organization still needs to raise about $9,000 to finish paying it off and is asking the community for help in raising the money.

The last day to enjoy this exhibit is on January 12th, it's located at the East Benton County Historical Society in Kennewick.

If you want to learn how to be an exhibit tech or learn what it takes to be a part of a children's museum, Hands In for Hands On is looking for volunteers who are willing to help take down the exhibit the week of January 13th.

For more information and to learn how you can help head to www.hihotc.org or www.facebook.com/hihotricities