Hanford Breaks Ground on Water Treatment Facility

RICHLAND, WA – Construction of a new water treatment facility began on the Hanford Site in support of the Direct-Feed Low-Activity Waste (DFLAW) Program and future cleanup work.
U.S. Department of Energy Richland Operations Office contractor Hanford Mission Integration Solutions (HMIS) awarded the construction contract for the Central Plateau Water Treatment Facility to Richland’s Fowler General Construction, Inc.
Construction began last month on the 10,000-square-foot facility which will automate water services by providing all potable water to the cleanup hub of the Hanford Site, the Central Plateau, and also will support tank waste treatment operations. The Central Plateau contains Hanford’s former processing facilities, current site operations, and the Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant.
Hanford Site leadership participated in a formal groundbreaking to mark the occasion, “Well beyond the start of DFLAW and the transition to 24/7 operations, we’re looking at the next several decades of cleanup, and this water facility will provide services to the entire site for that period of time,” said DOE Office of River Protection and Richland Operations Office manager Brian Vance. “It’s one of many projects now in place that are going to set the conditions for future work at the site.”
The effort to successfully treat and vitrify, or immobilize in glass, Hanford tank waste for safe disposal will increase the demand for a reliable water supply at facilities and for fire suppression capabilities. The new water facility will increase current daily capabilities from 2.1 million gallons of clean water to 3.5 million gallons, with the ability to expand to 5 million gallons.
HMIS will manage construction of the water facility, scheduled to finish by mid-2023. “We take great pride in our role in the Hanford mission to support all cleanup progress, including long-term tank waste treatment and risk reduction,” said Bob Wilkinson, HMIS president.
The modernized water treatment facility supports a shift to 24/7 operations set to begin on the Hanford Site by the end of 2023, with the start of tank waste treatment.
To watch a video of the groundbreaking of the Water Treatment Facility, visit: https://youtu.be/0MSSkzTdXSQ