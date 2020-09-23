Hanford contractors agree to $58 settlement with federal government

RICHLAND, WA- AECOM, and Bechtel will be forced to pay the second-largest Department of Energy settlement, as a result of improperly billing the federal government for their work at Hanford's site.
The two companies owe nearly $58 million in the settlement. The money recovered will go back towards the nuclear waste cleanup effort at Hanford. In addition to the settlement, both AECOM and Bechtel had to acknowledge and admit in a statement that they charged the Department of Energy for unreasonable and unproductive time from their workers.
The Department of Justice stated that the companies failed to schedule work to ensure workers would have a full productive day and the unscheduled work resulted in downtime in which the workers were paid. In addition, they would schedule overtime for Fridays and weekends even after knowing workers had downtime during the work week. According to the D.O.J., both companies knew of this misconduct due to a 2017 search warrant and warnings from the U.S. Attorney's Office back in 2018.
Both AECOM and Bechtel will have a three-year independent monitor paid for by the two companies. The independent monitor will be tracking labor, timekeeping, and scheduling. The monitor will also submit quarterly reviews and reports to the Department of Energy and Office of Inspector General to asset the companies compliance. If the companies have a violation or fail to comply, they could be forced to pay $10 million.
Bechtel released a statement in response to the settlement saying the contractors expressly deny any liability under the False Claims Act or any other cause of action. Barbara Rusinko, president of Bechtel’s Nuclear, Security & Environmental global business unit also released a statement saying.
"As a company, we felt it was in the best interest of the project and our customer to resolve this matter so that we can avoid the distractions and expenses of a protracted legal proceeding, move beyond these issues, and fully focus on completing our work at such a critical time for WTP," said Rusinko. "Thanks to the commitment and dedication of the project’s employees, the contractors have made significant progress toward remediation of one of our country’s oldest and most complex environmental waste problems. With this matter behind us, our team can continue its significant progress toward achieving hot commissioning by 2023.”
If you are a concerned citizen or a worker, you can report any wrongdoings to the Office of Inspector General. Due to the whistleblower provisions of the False Claims Act, they can file a qui tam complaint and the complaints don't become public until the United States has completed its investigation.