RICHLAND, Wash.-Emergency sirens will be activated on the Hanford site on Thursday, August 17.
The sirens will sound as part of a drill between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. in the 300 area about one mile north of Richland and the 400 area about six miles northwest of Richland according to the Department of Energy (DOE).
The DOE periodically tests emergency equipment and the siren system and trains site employees for emergency responses.
"This is a drill message" will be heard over the siren speakers before and after the sirens sound on August 17 and the public does not need to respond.
In an actual emergency the Emergency Alert System would be activated to broadcast information to the public through local radio and TV. According to the DOE officials would also activate sirens located along the Columbia River, if necessary, to warn people on the water and on the shoreline.
