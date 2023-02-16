TRI-CITIES,Wash.-
Hanford Engineers Week (E-Week), an annual event that gives students the opportunity to connect with engineers, will run at several Tri-Cities schools throughout the week of February 21-27.
Engineers with Washington River Protection Solutions (WRPS) will participate in over 120 classroom visits throughout E-Week. Engineers will provide an introduction to engineering and lead a hands-on, grade-level appropriate classroom activity related to engineering.
Learn more about Hanford Engineers Week and find participating schools.
