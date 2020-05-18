PASCO, WA – Second Harvest is facing an urgent increase in demand for basic food needs throughout the Columbia Basin due to the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recognizing the growing demand for food, the Hanford Prime Contractors and their labor union partners, HAMTC and the Central Washington Building Trades, are joining to raise money for Second Harvest through the Hanford Feeding Families Fundraiser.
More than 10,000 people work for the contractors and unions supporting the Department of Energy’s Hanford Site. This workforce supports the Hanford mission to protect the environment and community from the legacy hazards of nuclear waste. Today, they have come together as a team to help address the unprecedented level of food needs in our community.
“There’s incredible and growing need right now in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Second Harvest Inland Northwest will be seeing families who never imagined needing a food bank. We expect to see record numbers of kids and seniors in our lines,” said Jason Clark, president and CEO of Second Harvest. “The contractors and unions supporting the Hanford site are incredible partners. We’re honored to have earned their support to help vulnerable neighbors cope with the unprecedented need for food.”
“Stepping up to support this effort is what we are all about,” said Staci West, representative for the team. “We are part of the community – from Connell to Richland and Walla Walla to Yakima. We are one team at work and in the community through this feeding families fundraiser.”
The One Hanford organizers set a goal of raising $50,000. Those organizations involved in the fundraising include Amentum, Bechtel, CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Company, HPMC Occupational Medical Services, Mission Support Alliance, Washington River Protection Solutions, HAMTC and Central Washington Building Trades.
Those interested in joining the Hanford Feeding Families Fundraiser can donate at 2-harvest.org/onehanford from May 18-27.