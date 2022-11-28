Hanford High Recycling Club cleans along Richland intersection

RICHLAND, Wash. — More than 20 students with Hanford High School’s Recycling Club took part in a community clean-up project around the Saint Street and Stevens Drive intersection, according to a post from HHS.
The students reportedly cleaned everything from Snyder to the new fire station. This effort yielded two truck beds full of trash.
“The students plan to put on more clean-up activities in the spring, hopefully reaching out to involve more students from HHS,” said the post.
