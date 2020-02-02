Hanford high school cheer squad set to defend national title in Orlando

RICHLAND, WA- On Tuesday the Hanford high school cheerleading team will be traveling to Orlando, Florida to defend their title as national champions against teams from all across the country. The team will compete in the National High School Cheerleading Championship for the 24th year in a row and the first time as defending champions after their first place finish last year.



This competition isn't like traditional cheerleading you see on the sidelines of athletic events. It incorporates high level skills and choreographed routines with traditional crowd leading.

"Most people traditionally or stereotypically see the cheerleaders on the sidelines and dancing and shaking pom poms, we are so much more than that," said Kim Mayer the team's head coach. "We are a highly competitive team that does incredible athletic and difficult skills."

Hanford is one of the smaller teams competing in the tournament. They take pride knowing they have built a reputation amongst their competition.

"It feels really good because we just work so hard and we grind all the time," said Delaney Mayer senior cheerleader. "For other teams to realize who we are, oh that little team from Richland, Washington we know them now because we have done so well at the national competition."

Defending last year's title will be difficult. The Falcons are entering this year in a division that requires less cheerleaders which brings a whole new set of challenges.

"We go from a super large to a medium so there is a big difference in size," said senior cheerleader Brooklyn Jorde. "You have to be even more hyper focus because if there was a weaker stunt group we have no room to hide it on a medium."

The team is confident they can overcome those challenges. They feel they are equipped and talented enough to bring home another title.

"We can only control what we can control so that's hitting and doing a perfect routine for two minutes and thirty seconds and just let the chips fall where they may be for the other teams," said Jorde.