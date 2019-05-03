RICHLAND, WA - Hanford High School senior Peyton Nicole Dunn is one of 15 students recently named a winner at the state Superintendent’s High School Art Show and will be celebrated at a reception of this year’s winners on May 17 in Olympia.

Peyton’s piece, a necklace titled “Natural Formation,” earned a Judge’s Choice award at the annual competition, having advanced to the state level after being selected at the regional art show earlier this year. The state award means her piece will now be part of the permanent art collection of the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI). Nineteen Richland School District students have won awards at the state art show since 2012.

Peyton, a senior, says she discovered her knack for jewelry design when she started taking art classes with art teacher Kelley Muntean at Hanford High a few years ago. Her designs reflect her love of organic shapes and textures.

Peyton plans to pursue jewelry design as a career. She has been accepted into the jewelry program at Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD) in Georgia for the fall 2019 term.