Hanford High student holds alternative graduation to follow social distancing

RICHLAND,WA- High school graduation ceremonies are currently in doubt after Washington Governor Jay Inslee closed all schools across the state on Monday. One Hanford High graduate decided not to let that stop him from celebrating his achievement.
Jason Lindberg decided to graduate early in April instead of June so he could start boot camp with the Marines on April 13th after the decision from the governor. His family still wanted to celebrate his accomplishment so on Saturday they held a social distancing graduation party where friends and family could drive by and stay in their car and congratulate Jason safely.
"It was just trying to figure out someway that we could kind of acknowledge his accomplishments before he leaves," said Chandy Lindberg who is Jason's mother. "Tell him goodbye and let his friends and family help celebrate."
For Jason getting to see his friends and educators throughout his entire academic career one last time before going to boot camp felt really special.
"It really meant a lot to see your principals and your vice principals come down and your councilors that have helped you so far, come down and support you with this graduation," said Jason Lindberg.
Jason will definitely never forget this high graduation ceremony. He has one message for the class of 2020 who he hopes can have their own special celebration as well.
"We are going to make it through and it's what you make it so if you just have your family and friends close I mean 6 feet apart but close you will get through this," said Jason Lindberg.