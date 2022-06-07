Hanford hosting 'One Hanford Feeding Families Fundraiser'

HANFORD, Wash. -
Hanford is kicking off it's fourth 'One Hanford Feeding Families Fundraiser' benefiting Second Harvest.
Hanford's goal throughout the two-week fundraiser is to raise at least $60,000.
Second Harvest says inflation is driving higher prices everywhere and local families in the Columbia Basin are juggling the rising costs for groceries, gas, housing, childcare, utilities and other bills.
President and CEO of Second Harvest Jason Clark says, "Just when all of us saw a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, inflation is walloping our wallets."
Second Harvest says it might take years to return to normal demand for food assistance and they are asking the community to help any way they can.
“The people and organizations behind the One Hanford Feeding Families Fundraiser are dedicated to helping our neighbors so they don’t have to decide between paying for gas, their utility bill or buying food," says Clark. "No one should have to make that decision.”
The fundraiser will run from June 6 to June 17.
