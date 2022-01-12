Hanford invests thousands to promote STEM locally

BENTON COUNTY - Hanford Mission Integration Solutions is investing $2,500 in scholarships to ten STEM students at WSU Tri-Cities. Hanford also donated over $22,000 to students in the Pathways to Hanford program, which goes over students’ possible career options at Hanford.
Hanford also donated $20,000 to The STEM Foundation to expand the STEM Like ME! Programs in local middle and high schools. The program provides opportunities for students to learn more about STEM careers and offers grants for teachers to provide additional education.
The donations reportedly are hoped to help the incoming workforce fluctuations, as a large number of Hanford employees are near retirement age.