COLUMBIA RIVER, Wash. — A day-long cleanup event, Hanford Journey, was held June 24 along the Columbia River to promote cleanup and celebrate generations of advocacy and resiliency for the efforts. It was hosted by the Yakama Nation Environmental Restoration and Waste Management Program and the Columbia Riverkeeper.
Hanford Journey featured numerous speakers, including from the Yakama Nation, the Puyallup Canoe Family and the Washington Department of Ecology. Over 100 people were invited to the event.
“The event comes at a critical time: the United States government is weighing long-term cleanup choices and potential shortcuts to Hanford cleanup that threaten the people, fish, and wildlife that rely on the Columbia River,” said the press release from the Columbia Riverkeeper.
Hanford Journey began with an optional guided hike of the White Bluffs, then opening ceremony at 9:15 a.m.
Boat tours were offered after the opening ceremony, followed by a special guest speaker and performance. A catered lunch was provided while speakers took the stage. Tours continued throughout the day, with the last boat tours at 4:30 p.m. Closing ceremonies were at 3 p.m.
“We come here today to recognize the work on what you call ‘Hanford Nuclear Reservation,’” said Davis Washines, Government Relations Liaison for the Yakama Nation. “There’s a history here to this area and people. This is an important place we have a duty and responsibility to protect because all the children here represent the future. The elders are told, ‘We don’t own this, it doesn’t belong to us—it belongs to them, even the ones not even born yet.’ We have a responsibility to teach them, their generation will have the ability to carry on. Especially our oral traditions that explain our way of life.”
The Hanford site is a legacy of the Cold War and World War II. It was used to generate “unprecedented volumes” of radioactive waste through the federal government for more than 40 years. Today, cleanup efforts are still ongoing.
“This year’s Hanford Journey was an incredible event sharing the past, present, and future of Hanford clean up,” said Dan Serres, Columbia Riverkeeper’s Conservation Director. “We need to hold the federal government accountable: Radioactive and toxic pollution from the Hanford Nuclear Site threatens people’s health, salmon, and water quality. I hope they walk away feeling inspired to continue the fight.”
