PASCO, Wash. -
Hanford Laboratory Management and Integration participated in a team volunteering event at Second Harvest on April 15. The volunteers sorted and repacked foods that will be redistributed to those facing hunger in the community.
Don Hardy, HLMI laboratory manager said they believe everyone has the right to health and access to nutritious food.
"I think it's very important that our employees have opportunities like this to give back to the community that we all live in," said Hardy.
The volunteer day comes at the end of a two-week long food drive through HMLI.
