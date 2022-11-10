RICHLAND, Wash.-
In honor of Veterans Day, Hanford Mission Integration Solutions (HMIS) is donating $15,000 to support local veteran organizations.
Two local nonprofits, Columbia Basin Veterans Center and Service Peace Warriors will each receive $7,500.
"Supporting veterans is something we do year-round, through corporate donations and our VALOR program. This is one way we thank the individuals who have bravely served our country," said Bob Wilkinson, HMIS President.
The Columbia Basin Veterans Center provides free assistance to connect veterans with the resources they need and have earned, including financial programs, housing assistance, and recreational opportunities.
"Donations ensure we can continue to offer programs and resources. We appreciate our ongoing partnership with HMIS to make a difference for veterans and their families," said Matt Sammons, Executive Director, Columbia Basin Veterans Center.
Service Peace Warriors trains and provides service dogs to veterans for free.
"From birth to placement it costs roughly $32,000 to train and certify a service dog. We rely on community donations like the one from HMIS to continue this life-changing work," said Kari St. Hilaire, Operations Director, Service Peace Warriors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.