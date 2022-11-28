RICHLAND, Wash.-
Several Hanford contractors and Worksource Columbia Basin are hosting a virtual job fair.
The One Hanford Virtual Job Fair will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, December, 7 and 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Registered attendees will have the opportunity to chat one-on-one with the Department of Energy (DOE) and contractor representatives during individual virtual sessions.
Available opportunities at the job fair will include:
Attorneys.
Contract Specialists.
Data analysts.
Engineers.
Finance Professionals.
Firefighters.
Health Physicists.
Internships.
Journeyman Lineworkers.
Physical Scientists.
Project Controls.
Registered Nurses.
Those interested in attending can register here:
