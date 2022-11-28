site sign

RICHLAND, Wash.-

Several Hanford contractors and Worksource Columbia Basin are hosting a virtual job fair.

The One Hanford Virtual Job Fair will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, December, 7 and 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Registered attendees will have the opportunity to chat one-on-one with the Department of Energy (DOE) and contractor representatives during individual virtual sessions.

Available opportunities at the job fair will include:

Attorneys.

Contract Specialists.

Data analysts.

Engineers.

Finance Professionals.

Firefighters.

Health Physicists.

Internships.

Journeyman Lineworkers.

Physical Scientists.

Project Controls.

Registered Nurses.

Those interested in attending can register here:

Wednesday, December, 7.

Thursday, December, 8.