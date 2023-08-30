HANFORD, Wash.- New Flexible Connection hose installed at Hanford Site.
According to a Facebook post made to the Hanford Site Facebook, Washington River Protection Solutions installed a new flexible connection hose.
The hose was installed in the central pump pit for waste storage tank AP-102.
The new hose connection will support future waste transfer.
around 130,000 gallons of radioactive and chemical waste is currently scheduled to be moved next week.
The waste transfer will be from AZ-102 to AP-102. This will free space tank AZ-102.
This transfer will continue retrieval from tank AX-101.
