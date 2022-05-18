RICHLAND, Wash. —
During an emergency exercise, the Hanford Site will activate emergency sirens between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. on May 19 around the 300 area of the Columbia River and about a mile north of Richland.
Members of the public who hear the sirens should not be alarmed and do not have to respond. The exercise is only for worker training purposes, conducted periodically.
Announcements will start with saying “This is an exercise message.” Then it will sound the tone, finished with another “This is an exercise message.”
If it were a real emergency, information would be broadcast through radio and tv stations, along with sirens along the Columbia River.
