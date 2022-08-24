Hanford Site to sound sirens in emergency drill

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Hanford Site will be testing its emergency sirens during an emergency drill on August 25 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The drill will be in the 300 and 400 areas of the site, about four miles from the Columbia River, six miles northwest of Richland.
People nearby might hear the sirens, but do not be alarmed. You do not need to do anything if you hear them, according to Benton County Emergency Services.
The sirens begin and end with a public address announcement saying “this is a drill message.”
If real sirens were needed, they would sound along the Columbia river, plus emergency alerts would be sent to local media stations.
