Hanford Vit Plant donates $22K to Toys for Tots

RICHLAND, Wash. — The local Toys for Tots coordinator accepted a $22,000 donation from the Hanford Vit Plant team on December 14 for area Toys for Tots programs and the Bikes for Tikes program, according to a press release from the Vit Plant.
The donation allocated $15,000 to Toys for Tots and $7,000 for Bikes for Tikes, according to the release. Some of the bikes assembled at the Bike Builds are used for regional Toys for Tots operations. In addition to the funding, the donation included bins of toys for the local operations.
“Every year, we see growing need in the community, and, every year, the Vit Plant team steps up and helps us meet that need,” said the local Toys for Tots coordinator, Glen Carter. “We are grateful for this longstanding partnership and the Vit Plant’s commitment to helping us ensure every child in our area has a toy this holiday.”
Throughout 2022 alone, the Vit Plan team donated nearly $300,000 toward the community through United Way of Benton-Franklin Counties, Second Harvest and Junior Achievement, according to the press release.
“We have an incredible team that gives generously to the community where they live and work,” said the Vit Plant project director Valerie McCain. “These organizations are instrumental in helping spread joy and hope to children in our area, and we are proud to support them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.