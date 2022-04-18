WASHINGTON, D.C. —
Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office is defending a state law in the Supreme Court today regarding workers’ access to compensation benefits when they get sick from working on a site with radioactive waste, like Hanford Nuclear Reservation.
The 2022 legislative session included an update to this 2018 legislation, which was passed and signed into law on March 11.
The 2018 legislation was challenged by a lawsuit from the Trump administration, claiming intergovernmental immunity keeps states from regulating federal property. This claim was made despite the 1936 decision from Congress allowing states to apply compensation laws to federal projects.
Washington was granted summary judgment in June 2019, where it was ordered that the legislation did not violate intergovernmental immunity. The Trump administration appealed the order, sending the case to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.
The Court of Appeals unanimously upheld the law in August 2020, ruling that Congress had in fact given states that authority.
The Biden administration appealed the decision in September 2021. The next week, Ferguson joined the cause, asking Biden to stop the challenge and support the legislation.
The updated legislature SB 5890 expands the protection to all individuals, including state employees. Governor Jay Inslee signed the legislature into law on March 11. The law is currently in effect in Washington.
The updated law has not been challenged by the Biden administration.
“I’m proud of my legal team for their efforts today,” said Ferguson. “To be blunt, if the Hanford Nuclear Reservation was located outside Washington, D.C., the federal government would not be continuing this cruel legal challenge. As long as I am Attorney General, my office will defend Hanford workers’ ability to access the benefits they earned.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.