RICHLAND, Wash.- Sirens at the Hanford Site will be activated on Thursday, April 20 for an emergency drill.
According to the Department of Energy the sirens will be activated between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. in the 100 area of the Hanford Site near the Columbia River about 27 miles north of Richland.
Sirens will also sound in the 200 area, but should not be heard off of the site according to the DOE.
"This is a drill" messages will be broadcast before and after the siren tones on April 20. According to the DOE siren tests are periodically conducted as part of an ongoing program to test equipment and train employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.