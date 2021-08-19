TRI-CITIES - The school year is right around the corner, and HAPO will be hosting their Back To School and Community Resource Fair for families in September.
The fair is a partnership among HAPO, Starbucks, and Communities in Schools Benton Franklin as part of their commitment to go #Allinforkids.
The fair will include free haircuts, free sports physicals, and a few local organizations that can help with everything from individual health to education and professional resources.
HAPO and Starbucks are also accepting donations to help with school supplies and backpacks.
Money donations will be matched by HAPO up to $5,000, but HAPO says time is running out since they only have this week to reach their goal of $15,000 for school supplies.
Anyone interested in making a donation can head over to any Tri-Cities HAPO location or any Tri-Cities or Prosser Starbucks locations before tomorrow, August 20th.