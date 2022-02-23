PASCO —
After canceling in 2021, the Regional Home and Garden show is back for another year at the Pasco HAPO Center. The event put on by the Home Builders Association with Rick’s Custom Fencing and Decking as a sponsor will be from February 25-27 this year. Friday and Saturday hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“It’s great to be able to host this event again,” said Executive Director of the Home Builders Association, Jeff Losey. “People are ready to get back out into the world and we’re glad to be able to offer a safe venue for them to do so.”
State-mandated COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Guidelines are available here.
The event will feature hundreds of exhibitors, with various focuses like: landscaping, interior decorating, remodeling, new construction and more.
“Everyone has been spending more time at home over the past couple of years,” Losey said. “That time has given them perspective on what projects and features are most important for them to have in their homes. This is an amazing opportunity to research products, projects and services across the home improvement and building spectrum all in a single location.”
On top of the exhibits, there will also be educational seminars throughout the weekend for those who paid for admission.
This year will not have the KidsZone available. Children under 12 may attend for free. But all kids in attendance will receive a free toy hard hat. Big Top the clown will be making balloon animals for kids as well from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Tickets are $6 for adults, but bringing a non-perishable food item to donate to the Salvation Army food pantry will knock down the price by $1. Tickets are good for admission through the weekend. Free parking is available through Tri-City Association of REALTORS sponsorship.
