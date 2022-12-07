PENDLETON, Ore.-
The Happy Canyon Board of Directors is proud to announce Susie Blackwood Patrick and Látis Nowland as the 2023 Happy Canyon Princesses.
They will serve as the 2023 ambassadors for the Happy Canyon Night Show, Oregon’s official outdoor night pageant that takes place each night of the world-famous Pendleton Round-Up.
The women will be formally introduced as the 2023 Happy Canyon Princesses during a special Princess Brunch this Saturday (Dec. 10) from 9-11 a.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Susie, whose Indian name is Walptithla Kákiya (Singing Bird), is a 20-year-old enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) and 2020 graduate of Nixya’awii Community School.
Susie works in the pharmacy at Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center, and is considering her school choice options after she completes her year as Happy Canyon Princess, including the University of Idaho. She has a desire to explore Native American modeling in hopes of traveling the world to represent her people and her culture.
Látis, whose Indian name is We’npléhnene (Nez Perce), is a 19-year-old enrolled member of the CTUIR and a 2021 graduate of Nixyaawii Community School.
Látis currently works for The Saddle Restaurant, and following her time as a Happy Canyon Princess plans to enlist in the Oregon National Guard and potentially the United States Marine Corps. She also has plans to attend the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, NM, to study print making.
“We are so excited to have these two wonderful local young women represent Happy Canyon in 2023,” said Happy Canyon President Kenzie Hansell. “Their family involvement in Happy Canyon spans generations, so we’re honored to have them serve as our representatives this next year.”
The Happy Canyon Night Show takes place September 13-16, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.