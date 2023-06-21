PROSSER, Wash. —
It’s international day of yoga and the alpacas at Pacapoo in Prosser, were ready to join in. Dawn Beals, owner of Pacapoo says every couple weeks the farm hosts events for people to visit the alpacas.
Sharri Ammerman, owner of Blue Sky Pilates, tells me some easy ways of resetting can be by taking five minutes from your morning to do sun salutations.
Having the animals around us, Sharri says, is fun because of the distraction from needing to be perfect.
While Sharri and I were practicing our yoga, Dawn placed a couple of feeding bowls around our mats for the alpacas to eat from. This allows them to get used to us the more we move around.
Dawn and Sharri share that they often work together to host more yoga classes with the alpacas on Sunday evenings as an encouragement to people to reset for the work week.
