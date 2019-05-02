Harman Center in Yakima collecting donations for Veterans

YAKIMA, WA- The Harman Center in Yakima has been collecting toiletries and clothes for the Veterans Coalition.

The center started taking donations for their Community Outreach Program in April and they have seen a lot of support so far in this quarter's donation drive.

Last winter they knitted hundreds of hats for babies and cancer patients.

Recreational Program Supervisor, Leslie Richards, who said they try to do different projects for the community every 3 months.

"In each quarter we usually do a community project our last project for the winter quarter we knitted over 400 hats for premies and chemo patients as well as, lap blankets and baby blankets. So we had a fabulous turn our for that and each quarter we try to give back to the community in some way form or fashion," said Richards.

So far they have taken two truck loads of donations to the veterans coalition and they expect to take more by the time this project is over.

Although every donation matters they still a few more things.

Richards said "were getting items such as clothing, toiletries, laundry detergent, toilet paper, paper towels, as for now we've already taken two truck loads of clothes and toiletries and we've gotten a lot of clothes in which is fabulous but we'd like to get a little bit more of the laundry detergent, or the the toiletries brought in as well."

If you want to help and drop off a donation at the Harman Center the last day to donate is June 30th.

The Harman Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.