YAKIMA, Wash. - The Harman Center staff are planning a number of free activities during the month of September.
All will follow social distancing requirements due to COVID-19.
Events include:
Honk, if you Love a Senior! – Every Tuesday from 9:00 to 9:30 am
- This is a continuation of a weekly event began in August. “Harman Center staff will be standing on the corner of 65th Avenue and Summitview Avenue waving at all that drive by to say hello and how much we miss our Harman Center participants,” said Recreation Program Supervisor Leslie Richards. “It’s a way to spread positivity and kindness!”
First Day of School Photo Contest – Entry deadline: Friday, September 11th
- “Let’s spread a little humor and love during these times,” Richards said. “Take a photo of your grandchild or child ‘returning’ for the first day of school.” The cutest and funniest photo will be awarded a prize. E-mail photo entries to Leslie.Richards@Yakimawa.gov and include your name and phone number.
Walking Group – Meets at 9:30 am each Monday at Emil Kissel Park beginning September 14th
- Participants are encouraged to get outside and get some exercise. They are required to wear a face covering and maintain social distance of at least six feet from one another.
Drive-in Concerts – 10:00 am to 11:00 pm on Wednesdays, September 16th and September 23rd
- The Harman Center parking lot will host drive-in concerts featuring Mav Pfeif on September 16th and Gary Malner on September 23rd. Those attending the concerts are asked to be on time as space is limited to about 80 vehicles. Attendees will be required to stay in their vehicles.
Visit https://yakimaparks.com/senior-center/ for more about the City of Yakima Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Avenue.
City of Yakima facilities such as the Harman Center continue to be closed to the public due to restrictions related to Gov. Jay Inslee’s phased-in Safe Start program. The City continues to provide services and virtual recreation programs.
Click https://www.yakimawa.gov/media/points-of-interest/online-city-services/ for information on connecting with City services online and by phone.
Click https://yakimaparks.com/virtual-recreation-programs/ to access virtual rec programs online.