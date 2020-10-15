Harman Center Re-Opens for the public Monday

YAKIMA, WA - The City of Yakima Harman Center is re-opening to the public beginning next Monday, October 19th, for health and wellness classes.
“It is exciting to be able to bring back these classes for our community,” said Recreation Program Supervisor Leslie Richards. “We have missed our seniors and I know they have missed us here at the Harman Center as well.”
Classes will be offered Monday through Thursday each week. Fitness classes include “Forever Fitness,” as well as exercise and dancing courses. Wellness programs include weight loss and screenings for blood pressure and blood sugar levels. The full schedule is provided below.
Social distancing protocols will be required and are also provided below.
Yakima County advanced to Phase 2 of the state’s Safe Start Plan, after having previously been in a modified Phase 1 status. The progress was announced Tuesday by Gov. Jay Inslee during a news conference.