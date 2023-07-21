YAKIMA, Wash.- Test results have confirmed a harmful algal bloom at the lake in Hilsey Park in Granger.
The Washington State Department of Ecology tested the lake water after visitors to the park reported seeing algae in the water.
Tests indicated that the lake exceeded the recreational limit for anatoxin-a, a harmful neurotoxin that can cause various neurological symptoms.
According to the Yakima Health District (YHD) symptoms from anatoxin-a exposure include numbness, tingling, a burning sensation, drowsiness, salivation, and speech disturbances.
The YHD has put up warning signs around the lake warning that the water is unsafe for people and pets. For the time being people should not swim or boat in the lake and pets should be kept out of the water.
Lake water will be tested weekly until there are no visible signs of the algal bloom and toxin levels register under the recreational limits for two consecutive weeks.
