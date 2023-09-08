HARRAH, Wash.-Mayor Barbara Herrer will be honored for over 50 years of service to the community at the Harrah Fall Festival on Saturday, September 9.
Herrer will serve as the Grand Marshal of the Fall Festival parade and will be honored by the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments on September 20 for her many years of service.
According to YVCOG, Herrer began her long public service career in 1966 after moving to Harrah from Montana. In 1967 she served as Town Clerk before being being elected to the Harrah Town Council in 1971 and 1975.
"She has kept the City of Harrah alive, whether it was in meetings or with a shovel in her hand," said John Hodkinson, Union Gap Mayor and YVCOG Vice Chair. "When something in the city needed fixing, she fixed it, day or night she was on the job. I have always had total respect for Mayor Barbara Harrah.”
After being voted into the Mayor's Office in 1977, Herrer has been serving in that capacity ever since, helping the community in any way, including becoming certified in water and sewer improvements to oversee Harrah's upgrade of the sewer plant and installation of a new water system according to a YVCOG press release.
"Barb was (and still is) a staunch supporter of her community and a true partner when it comes to solving the problems of our valley," said Jim Restucci, Sunnyside Deputy Mayor and YVCOG Chair.
In over 50 years of community service Herrer has also been active in the Harrah Community Church, 4-H, the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments and the Yakima Health District Board.
“Mayor Herrer is an inspiration and role model for anyone seeking to serve the public," said Vicki Baker, YVCOG Deputy Director. "She is an icon of the Yakima Valley, who has demonstrated a work ethic and determination that is to be admired.”
The Harrah Fall Festival will feature the parade, as well as food, crafts, vendors, kids' events, festival royalty and appearances by candidates for office, a baking contest and a car show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.