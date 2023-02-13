SPOKANE, Wash.-
A live symphony orchestra will perform Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert on Friday, May 5 as part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series.
The film concert will take place at the First Interstate Center for the Arts in Spokane. Tickets go on sale February 17 at 10 a.m. through TicketsWest.com.
The concert will feature a symphony orchestra performing live, to picture, every note from the movie on a 40-foot screen while hearing John Williams’ unforgettable score live according to a CineConcerts press release announcing the concert.
"It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, said Brady Beaubien of CineConcerts. "All while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event.”
