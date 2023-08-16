WALLA WALLA, Wash.- UPDATE: According to Walla Walla County Emergency Management, the fire was caused by a tractor.
The tractor reportedly blew up and caused the fire.
According to Walla Walla County Emergency Management, a man was operating the tractor at the time of the incident. The man was unharmed.
No injuries have been reported.
4:24 p.m. According to Walla Walla County Emergency Management, there is containment around the fire.
Additional resources are being released according to Walla Walla County Emergency Management.
3:29 p.m. According to Walla Walla Fire chief John Knowles, the fire is currently over 500 acres.
According to Knowles, the fire is not contained and actively burning.
According to Knowles, the cause is still unknown at this time.
No structures are threatened at this time according to Knowles.
3:22 p.m. According to Walla Walla County Emergency Management, is asking you to avoid the area if possible.
Currently no evacuations have been ordered.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
Fire in Walla Walla has closed Harvey Shaw road.
According to Walla Walla County Emergency Management, there is currently a 3rd alarm fire at Shaw and Sudbury Road.
Walla Walla County Emergency Management has closed Harvey Shaw Road.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
