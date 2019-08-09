Havana Cafe reopens a month after being vandalized and robbed

Pasco, WA - Exactly one month ago today, the locally owned Havana cafe closed after being vandalized and robbed overnight.

Now, it is reopening.

The restaurant officially opens this morning at 11 for lunch, and will later host a salsa dancing night with two dollar beers starting at nine.

General manager Leo Morales said repairs made include new paint on the walls, new artwork (and touch ups on defaced pieces), and re-upholstered chairs.

"The first thing I want to say is thank you. Thank you to everyone all over the Tri Cities, not just Pasco, that have come out and helped us. Thank you so much. People have been great," Morales said.

As of now, it remains unclear who vandalized and robbed the restaurant, but anyone with info about this case is urged to contact either Detective Corey Smith at smithc@pasco-wa.gov, call dispatch at (509) 628-0333, or contact downtown ARO Carlos Santiago at his office or at santiagoc@pasco-wa.gov about case PP19-20673 Burglary.

Havana Cafe is located on 400 block of W. Lewis St.