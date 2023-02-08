OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) is reminding Washingtonians to plan their post-watch party route home before the Super Bowl on February 12.
“This Super Bowl Sunday, we’re asking everyone to make the right call and intervene to stop friends and relatives from driving impaired," said Mark McKechnie of the WTSC. "Even if you think you’re ok to drive, play it safe."
The WTSC offers a few simple plays that can prevent someone from getting behind the wheel while drunk or high:
- Pre-plan your ride home by scheduling a rideshare or cab.
- Use public transportation.
- Designate a sober driver before kickoff.
- Arrange for family or friends to stay the night after the game.
- Call 911 if you see or suspect someone of driving impaired.
