WASHINGTON, U.S. - Three local companies have teamed up to help fund college scholarships.

They're doing this by selling, you guessed it, beer.

"Make a beer that goes to a good cause," said Tony Poston, founder, College Hill Custom Threads.

Poston says that's the goal behind the Graduate Golden Ale. A beer that generates funds for college scholarships at Washington State University.

"It is a great little cyclical project we got going there. Where the brewers of today are doing the best to help out the brewers of tomorrow," said Jim Madden, brewmaster, Ten Pin Brewing.

The idea was generated by College Hill Custom Threads and it was brought to life with the help of Ten Pin Brewing and Yakima Chief Hops.

The role of Yakima Chief Hops was, "To get special hops for a beer, a really cool beer, really good beer," said Blaze Ruud, Director of Key Accounts and Brewing Innovation, Yakima Chief Hops

Ruud says that special hop was found at Perrault Farms.

"Out here, at the farm what they do is grow incredible hops, and they breed incredible hops," said Ruud.

"The specific hop that is going into the Graduate Ale, is one that's just a numbered variety out of our breading program called HBC 692," said Jason Perrault, CEO of Perrault Farms.

Once the hop was selected Ruud and Ten Pin got to brewing.

"My job primarily as Ten Pin brewmaster was to work primarily with Blaze Rude at Yakima Chief Hops to come up with a recipe that would both highlight one of the new hops that their breeding program was putting out, and put together a killer beer," said Madden.

Proceeds from beer sales will go towards funding scholarships for students seeking a major in Wine and Beverage Business Management at WSU's Carson College of Business.

"So far we're at, over $5,000 raised, and hopefully we'll hit $25,000," said Poston.

You can find the Graduate Golden Ale in local bars all over Central and Eastern Washington.