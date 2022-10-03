RICHLAND, Wash.-
Haven Home Health is thanking energy workers with two screenings of the documentary "Hanford" at the Uptown Theater on Thursday, October, 27.
In honor of the National Day of Remembrance of Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act (EEOICPA), Haven Home Health will be giving away free tickets for the documentary.
Seating is limited. To request tickets please contact Haven Home Health at 509-202-4292. Tickets can be picked up at the Haven office at 750 Swift Boulevard, Suite #1 in Richland.
There will be two showings of "Hanford" on October, 27, one at 10:30 a.m. and one at 12:30 p.m.
