Hay stack fire ignites on Lamb Weston property

PATERSON, WA - A large hay stack fire ignited in the area of SR 221 near milepost 3 on Lamb Weston Property. 

The fire is estimated to be a $300,000 loss for the company.

It started as a hay stack fire and soon turned into a natural cover fire as it moved into sage brush. 

Benton County Sheriff Deputies responded to the area around 3:30 p.m. They say at this time it is unknown how the fire started but spontaneous combustion is unlikely. 

It will be several days before investigators can examine the scene. 

