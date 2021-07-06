PASCO, WA - Monday at 9:20pm Fire District 5 was called out to a hay stack fire that was burning north of Pasco, on Elm Road.
It was called in by someone who could see the glow from the Juniper Dunes.
When crews got there, they found two stacks of hay burning.
They called in help from a nearby department and the Bureau of Land Management.
"They came out to assist us this morning and they did some firing operations to clean up the unburned fuel around the hay stack to eliminate the threat of the winds picking up this afternoon and the hay stack catching the grass and brush on fire and potentially jumping Elm to the south side and getting to that BLM land," explained Chief Mike Harris.
They also started a controlled burn to try and contain the hay stack fire.
The reason they were concerned about the wilderness catching fire is because the rules for fighting fires on that land, are much different.
For one, they can't drive out there - or use a dozer.
All they can do is use air support and hand crews.
So it was very crucial to keep it from spreading to the federal property, but also from the other hay stacks that were near by.
As for finding the cause of the fire, it's like finding a needle in a hay stack.
The fire consumes the entire stack and they also burn very quickly. There are also natural causes - like spontaneous combustion.
However - right now the cause of this fire is undetermined.