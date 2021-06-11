FRANKLIN CO., WA - A haystack fire on the corner of Ringold Rd. and Coulee Rd. is under control and being watched closely by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say nearby fields and buildings are not threatened by the fire, but the small flames and smoldering may continue for a few days with smoke hanging in the area for extra time.
The Sheriff's office says they believe the fire started Wednesday night because of natural causes, but are still investigating.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.