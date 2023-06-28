BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Fire District #1 responded to a burning haystack in Badger Canyon around 4:30 a.m. on June 28.

Fire crews put water on the haystack and turned the scene over to the property owner after determining that there was no chance of the fire spreading according to Jenna Kochenauer with BCFD1.

The property owner established a water perimeter around the haystack and will keep a sprinkler on all day according to BCFD1. The haystack is expected to smolder and smoke for a few days.