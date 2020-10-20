Hazardous Nuclear Gauge Lost

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima County Sheriff’s Office announced early Tuesday morning that a geotechnical engineering employee lost a Nuclear Gage out of his truck. This a very hazardous device and needs to returned safely as soon as possible.
On 10/19/20 at approximately 1530 hrs, at the new construction site of Harrah Elementary School. A geotechnical engineering employee working with a portable nuclear meter, used for soil testing, loaded this piece of equipment in the back of his pickup. It was noticed later by the employee the meter had fallen out of the pickup at an unknown location.
The route travelled by the employee was EB on Branch Rd, then NB on Lateral A Rd, NB on SR97, to the I82 interchange. A check of the area by the company was conducted for the meter with negative results.
The nuclear portable Troxler 3430 meter is contained in a yellow plastic box with metal rods that can be inserted into the ground. This device has some low levels of hazardous materials and we are asking the public if they see or come in contact with this item to stay away at a distance of 60 ft or more and to call their local Law Enforcement Agency via 911, refer to case number 20C18490.