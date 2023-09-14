KENNEWICK, Wash.-Benton County will be hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event on Saturday, September 23.
The free collection event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Benton County Fairgrounds at 1500 S. Oak St. in Kennewick.
Residents should expect longer wait times from about 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. according to Benton County, and the event may end early if full capacity is reached before 3:00 p.m.
No appointment is needed for residents of Benton County to drop off hazardous waste or other toxic materials for safe disposal, however, no business or contractor waste will be accepted.
More information on what can be dropped off is available through Benton County's Solid Waste Page.
Items that will be accepted according to Benton County:
- Paint
- Propane Tanks
- Cleaning products
- Gas
- Gas/oil mixes
- Fertilizer and yard chemicals
- Batteries
- Motor oil
- Fire extinguishers
- Pool chemicals
