OLYMPIA,Wash.- In the house passed House Bill 1436. This bill increases school funding for districts from 13.5% to 15% for special education funds. In a new state budget the Legislature adds $417 million in new support for special education and close to a billion dollars over four years.
“Washington has a constitutional obligation to fund every child’s education. Disability is not a choice,” said Rep. Pollet. “Today, we move one step closer to fully supporting all students in our state with a high-quality public education. Looking to the future, more work remains. I am hopeful that the legislature will support future proposals to completely remove this cap because of the disproportional impact on students in our state.”
The OSPI is required to review data to ensure funding is not disproportionate or under-identification of specific groups, and to develop allocation that is equitable funding for special education programs.
HB 1436 is on its way to the Governor’s desk.
