KENNEWICK, WA - This Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership is honored to announce the 2019 Volunteer, Business, and Downtowner of the Year Awards.
The honorees were announced during the August Network Breakfast Zoom event.
The Downtowner Awards are usually awarded at the Annual Downtowners Banquet when the downtown Kennewick community comes together to celebrate and raise funds for the next year’s improvement project. The announcement of the Volunteer, Business, and Downtowner of the Year is a carefully guarded secret until they are revealed at this treasured event.
“We were heart-broken that we couldn’t hold our Annual Downtowner Banquet back in April. We have been waiting for an opportunity to celebrate our honorees,” says Director, Stephanie Button. “While we might not be able to hold our awards banquet in person this year, we still want to celebrate the honorees and we believe that we have come up with a wonderful solution.”
The honorees will be given their awards during a small, socially distanced ceremony on Friday, August, 14th at 8:30 am at Flag Plaza located at 204 W. Kennewick Ave.
The Volunteer and Business of the Year and the Kennewick Downtowner of the Year are chosen by the HDKP Organization Committee and the Past Kennewick Downtowners of the Year Committee. The honorees are selected based on the impact they have had on the good of the downtown Kennewick community. “We know that our Downtown Kennewick community has heart,” says Button. “Our community gives back and takes every day as a new opportunity to make our downtown a better, brighter, more welcoming place. The honorees we are celebrating this year, typify this sentiment.”
The 2019 Downtown Kennewick Awards are as follows:
- Volunteer of the Year is Jason Bergan of Bergan’s Timeless Treasures
- Business of the Year is Red Mountain Kitchen, jointly owned by Courtney Bauer, Alanna Lindblom, and Chris Bauer.
- Downtowner of the Year is Jay Freeman of Edward Jones