Yakima, WASH. - He served in the U.S. Navy for less than a year before being killed in action at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Now, the Yakima man is back home.
According to Patrick Lloyd Chess' obituary from Shawn and Son's Funeral Home, Chess was born in Yakima and lived there with his large family who farmed the Valley. He enlisted at 22-years-old and died just shy of a year into his service. He was on board the USS Oklahoma when it was attacked by Japan.
The obituary states: "After many years of research, he was later identified by DNA experts. Patrick will now be returned home to be honored by his community and buried near his parents. This national hero will now rest in peace with his family."
Patriot Guard Riders escorted Chess' remains from SeaTac to Yakima on Monday June, 6. The community is invited to attend a public visitation and Chess' funeral later that week.
"The public is invited to pay their respects to Patrick by attending his public visitation at Shaw and Sons Funeral Home on Friday, June 10, 2022 from 10:00AM-6:00PM. There will be Chess Family memorabilia, Pearl Harbor historical displays, a guest registry, and the flag draped casket of Patrick L Chess.
Patrick will be laid to rest in his hometown of Yakima, WA on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 10:00AM at Tahoma Cemetery, where he will receive Full Military Honors, rendered by the US Navy, with VFW Post #379 assisting. The public is encouraged to attend."
