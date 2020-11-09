Head of UW's covid-19 response speaks at Tri- Cities virtual luncheon

KENNEWICK, WA – Dr. John Lynch, MD, MPH, will speak at the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce’s virtual membership luncheon on Wednesday, November 18 from 12 - 1 pm over Zoom. The luncheon is sponsored by Premera Blue Cross.
Dr. Lynch, Associate Professor of Medicine in the division of Allergy & Infectious Diseases for the University of Washington (UW) School of Medicine and head of the UW Medicine COVID-19 Clinical Response Team, will give a presentation titled “COVID-19: Is There an End in Sight?” Dr. Lynch will give a presentation on the history of COVID-19, how the Tri-Cities measures up statewide, and what the path forward looks like.
Dr. Lynch will be taking questions after his presentation. Please submit your questions to elisabeth.holt@tricityregionalchamber.com by Monday, November 16th.
The Zoom meeting is free to attend. Attendees can register online at tricityregionalchamber.com.