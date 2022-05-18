KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Kennewick Police are on scene of a head on crash that sent four people to the hospital this morning.
The crash involved four cars in the eastbound lanes of W. Clearwater Ave.
All eastbound lanes are closed on Clearwater from Union St. to Edison for the next 45 minutes and one lane westbound is open for traffic.
KPD Traffic Sergeant Matt Newton says a red Jeep turned left onto Clearwater and did not see the oncoming car. One car came to rest against a taco truck parked nearby and another car passing by was clipped by debris.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
