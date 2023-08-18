YAKIMA, Wash.-Seedlings Early Learning Center is hosting a party in the park event for families with young children on Saturday, August 19 in Miller Park from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The Party in the Park event will feature fun-filled activities and early learning information for families and will be a blend of entertainment, engagement and educational opportunities according to a press release from ESD 105.
Families can find more information on early learning opportunities and how to enroll their children online.
Party in the Park will feature:
- Live magic show with Captain Squirrel at 11:30 a.m. on the main stage.
- Free interactive activities and books: interactive activities that encourage learning through play with free books available for children.
- Information on free early learning systems: families can learn about early learning opportunities and how to enroll their children.
- Families will have the opportunity to connect with community resources on child-development and well-being.
