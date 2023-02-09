The city of Eugene, Oregon, will join other local governments throughout the country in phasing out gas appliances in new construction in an effort to cut climate pollution. The Eugene City Council passed the measure in a 5-3 vote Monday night. The ordinance bans natural gas hookups in the new construction of residences that are three stories or less. Existing buildings are not affected by the new requirements. Councilors in favor said this would reduce carbon emissions and eliminate the air quality hazards of gas stoves. One council member against the change said it will discourage developers.